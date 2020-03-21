Global  

Oregon adopts grace period to help cut down visits to the DMV

Licenses and registration that expire during the current state of emergency will not need to be renewed right now.

Safe in the bank.

The d-m-v offices are open right now.

Some things that would expire during the covid-19 emergency can now wait.

It includes the items you see on your screen.

Odot says the grace period is particularly important for people in the portland metro region and medford whose cars need to be inspected by the d-e-q before being renewed.

The d-e-q has currently suspended vehicle




