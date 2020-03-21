Niño visita a su bisabuelo por la ventana.

Global  

Así fue la visita de un niño a su bisabuelo, quien vive en un hogar para adultos mayores.

Los tiempos esán diíciles, todaía hay mucho de que sonrír.

Miran esta fotograía de sean miller.

Muestra su hijo "gunner" de un año de edad visitando a su bisabuelo "al wizsche" de 89 años de edad.

Miller dice que su abuelo vive en "prestige memory care" en oroville.

La visita fue a traés de una ventana porque el centro de personas mayores no esá permitiendo visitantes para protegerlos contra




