St. Mary's School keeps class in session with online learning

6-- leah says " school is still in session.

You can see this math teacher behind me but instead of a classroom full of students.

They are all online."

Nat ok, hers this problem.

Today is day five of online learning at st marys.

The school uses the platform called zoom.

Nat jim we were ready to roll on day one.

We just rolled right into it on monday.

School may be canceled.

But students are still expected to show up to their classes.

Just online now.

Vincent students have been great, they've been engaged, they've been participating actively.

Vincent comerchero teaches history and social studies.

The biggest thing i wanted to know is if he thinks students are able to be engaged learning online.

Vincent i just make sure everyone responds to theuestions so i can ask question in a text field and i can so ok everybody i want you to give me three sentences in response jim we've asked our students that.

We've ask our parents that and yeah it's different forsure but that said i think yeah you can still convey the knowledge and information they need in order to learn.

Jim myers is the principle.

He does believe students are still learning what they need to online.

Jim yeah i couldn't be happier to be honest with you.

I mean ni a time of crisis and a situation like this there is a lot of variables a lot of that can get wonky quickly but we have been very very fortunate.

Vincent it's actually been a very good tool that i think is enhance my teaching in a number of ways.

Meyers says the other big thing during all of this is making sure the students are ok.

Jim whaever we can do to make it calmer, better, easier have them take their mind off of all of this that's what we are going to do.

In medford leah thompson newswatch 12.

Families are trying to help each other out during this time.

The hashtag "better together" is trending.

Parents, teachers and educational institutions are sharing