Starbucks Closing Thousands Of Cafes

Starbucks has big news nationwide, according to Business Insider.

Starbucks is closing cafe-only stores across the US, temporarily shuttering thousands of locations.

All workers will be paid for the next 30 days whether they go to work or stay home.

Starbucks will switch to a drive-thru and delivery-only model for the next two weeks.

More than 35,000 people have signed a Coworker.org petition started by a Starbucks employee.