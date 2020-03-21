Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Starbucks Closing Thousands Of Cafes

Starbucks Closing Thousands Of Cafes

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Starbucks Closing Thousands Of Cafes

Starbucks Closing Thousands Of Cafes

Starbucks has big news nationwide, according to Business Insider.

Starbucks is closing cafe-only stores across the US, temporarily shuttering thousands of locations.

All workers will be paid for the next 30 days whether they go to work or stay home.

Starbucks will switch to a drive-thru and delivery-only model for the next two weeks.

More than 35,000 people have signed a Coworker.org petition started by a Starbucks employee.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kimikoyl

Kimiko 🕊🐝🙏🏽 👉🏾🧼👐🏽🧼👈🏽 RT @teamcoworker: Anyia, a @Starbucks barista, started this campaign on https://t.co/dU027cunIC on March 14→ https://t.co/Y3vzu5xXiZ Thous… 5 hours ago

teamcoworker

Coworker.org Anyia, a @Starbucks barista, started this campaign on https://t.co/dU027cunIC on March 14→ https://t.co/Y3vzu5xXiZ… https://t.co/Xr1HciOIkV 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.