Pima County encourages laid-off employees to apply at grocery stores

WE'LL TELL YOU SOMEPLACES TO LOOK -- IF YOU'RETRYING TO FIND A JOB INSOURTHERN ARIZONA RIGHT NOW.YOU'RE WATCHING KGUN NINE ONYOUR SIDE.ABOUT A DOZEN DIFFERENT STORESARE HIRING NOW NEEDING HELPSTOCKING SHELVES DELIVERYDRIVERS AND CASHIERS.

NINEON YOUR SIDES TAJA DAVISEXPLAINS HOW PIMA COUNTY ISTRYING TO PUSH THOSE WHO HAVEBECOME UNEMPLOYED TO GETBACK ON THEIR FEET.00:12 TAJA DAVIS, (STANDUP("PIMA COUNTY POSTED THISTWEET.

IF YOU WERE LAID OFF,GO APPLY TO YOUR LOCAL GROCERYSTORES.

HASHTAG WERE ALL INTHIS TOGETHER.

SENDING THEMESSAGE THAT THERE ARE WAYSTO OVERCOME DURING THISUNCERTAIN TIME." 00:16 MICHAELGATES, PROGRAM MNG., PIMACOUNTY ONE STOP "OVER 50,000PEOPLE RIGHT NOW THAT HAVEBEEN EFFECTED BY THESE RECENTBUSINESS CLOSURES, AND WE'REHERE TO HELP.

THAT'S WHAT WEDO.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE OUT OFWORK RIGHT NOW.

BUT ON THEOTHER SIDE OF IT, THERE AREEMPLOYERS THAT ARE, RIGHT NOWAS WE SPEAK, DESPERATELY INNEED OF EMPLOYEES." PIMACOUNTY ONE STOP IS WORKINGWITH LAID OFF EMPLOYEES -- DUETO RECENT BUSINESS CLOSURESDURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.THE AGENCY WILL SOON HAVE AFULL LIST OF EMPLOYERS HIRINGIN THE COUNTY -- ON THEIRWEBSITE.

BUT IN THE MEANTIME-- PROGRAM MANAGER MICHAELGATES SAYS -- APPLY TO YOURLOCAL GROCERY STORES.

00:12MICHAEL GATES, PROGRAM MNG.,PIMA COUNTY ONE STOP "AS WEALL HAVE SEEN, THE GROCERYSTORE SHELVES ARE EMPTY.

ANDTHE FOOD IS HERE, ITS IN THEWAREHOUSES, BUT THEY'RE HAVINGTROUBLE DUE TO A LACK OFPERSONNEL - PEOPLE - TO GETTHE FOOD ON THE SHELF." HEREARE THE STORES ADVERTISINGTHEIR IMMEDIATE HIRING RIGHTNOW -- DURING THIS PANDEMIC:GFX PIMA COUNTY ONE STOP ALSOPROVIDES SUPPORT SERVICES FORTHOSE WHO HAVE BEEN LAID OFFAND/ OR LOOKING FOR A JOB.

ONEOF ITS SERVICES -- IS MAKINGREFERRALS FOR JOB SEEKERS.

BUTIN PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING -- PIMA COUNTY ONESTOP WILL DO THAT FOR YOUONLINE AND OVER THE PHONE.TAKE SOTá 00:15 MICHAEL GATES,PROGRAM MNG., PIMA COUNTY ONESTOP "WE'RE IN THE PROCESS OFSETTING UP A HOTLINE NUMBERWHICH WE'LL HAVE IN PLACESOON.

IN THE MEANTIME,EFFECTED EMPLOYEES AS WELL ASEMPLOYERS THAT ARE EITHERLOOKING TO HIRE OR THAT ARE INTHE PROCESS OF LAYING PEOPLEOFF OR ALREADY HAVE, CAN CALLOUR FRONT DESK NUMBER." FORTHAT NUMBER AND FOR MOREINFORMATION ON HOW PIMA COUNTYONE STOP CAN HELP YOU -- VISITOUR WEBSITE.

TAJA DAVIS,KGUN9OYS.ITS NOT JUST GROCERY STORESHIRING RIGHT NOW.

