Elon Musk Responds To Pleas To Help With The Coronavirus Outbreak

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk said his factories are working to produce ventilators for the U.S. According to Business Insider, Musk said the country faces possible shortage because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Musk made the statement after several users on Twitter urged him to help with the outbreak.

The CEO said: “Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly.” Experts and medical personnel warned the U.S. faces a shortage of critical supplies to fight the virus.

