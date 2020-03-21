Howard Stern Announces Return To Radio Show

Howard Stern’s radio show went on hiatus after the coronavirus outbreak interrupted the regular routine.

According to CNN, Stern said he will be returning to the air, which will likely be broadcast from remote ISDN lines within Stern’s home.

His co-host Robin Quivers and sound man Fred Norris will most likely also be working remotely.

Stern expressed concern about the spread of the virus and said he didn’t want to be in his work building.

He also repeatedly worried on the air about “constantly” washing his hands.