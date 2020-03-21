Republican Senators Defend Selling Stocks During Coronavirus Outbreak

Global  

Two Republican senators received criticism for selling substantial amounts of stocks before the market meltdown.

According to Reuters, the senators are defending their actions among calls for them to resign.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr sold up to $1.7 million worth of stock.

Senator Kelly Loeffler also sold millions of dollars in shares after being briefed on the virus.

