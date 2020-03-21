Global  

Benton County to start emergency operations center in response to COVID-19

Center in response to the outbreak.

It's a way for several agencies to share information about what should be done on a day- to- day basis.

They're send out daily bulletins to anyone who signs up for them, and will organize ways to get food and supplies to those in voluntary quarantine.

You can find more information on their website, which will update daily.

