Chattanooga closes playgrounds

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
City of chattanooga takes measures in closing playgrounds amid the coronvirus outbreak.

According to the city, they're working to post notifications and place tape around 41 playgrounds.

A spokesperson says they'll continue to disinfect the playgrounds.

They ask, out of an abundance of caution, that folks avoid these areas even though not everything maybe closed off.




