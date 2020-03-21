“Things Will Get Better” Louisiana Native’s First Hand Account Under Quarantine in Wuhan, China

Possible.

I's the second day china reports no new local infections.... china reaching a milestone in its battle with the deadly outbreak that has upended daily life and economic activity around the world.the virus has killed more than 3-thousand people in china.... making up over a third of the global toll.news 1's cassie schirm, has an exclusive interview with one louisiana native in wuhan... cassie: many of us are spending more time at home to stop the spread during this difficult time.

I spoke with a women wh've been stuck in her home for over 8 weeks sh's been taking pictures and sharing to facebook what i's been like where it all began.

In the middle of the night.

I spoke to louisiana native rebecca who is in wuhan china right now cal home rebecca franks, louisiana native we really have enjoyed living here i's a great place to live i's a great place for foreigners to live to because ther's not a lot of tourist i's just easy the people are great.

When covid-19 started to grow in wuhan china they did't know what was happening when you start seeing things cleared out and ac lines every check or opened 20 people deep.

You were just going to the store on a regular trip yo're like oh righty something is happening here.

You do't know.the next day the city was put on lockdown.the city went on lockdown or quarantine eight weeks ago.

Tha's when all transportation shut down so we have't been able to get out by taxi or bus or subway i need the normal things that we do.

34 weeks ago they lock down our complex each complex here has been completely locked so groceries and things that come to us we ca't get out.

Period so you learn to deal with what you got.with being on lockdown fear of not having the fear of not having enough food in the death rates going up around them rebecc's husband challenged her to look for the good.i am not one to enjoy a weekend at home even i like to be out i like to work.

But w've been here for eight weeks and w've been learning how to do it.her post for the positive looking for the positive has gone virali's encouraging to see people do't just want to continue to spread the sensational posts.

I was out for a walk with the dog on that one.

And i saw snail and i thought i could just sit down and watch the snail because i did't have to go to work i did't have anything pressing people were't out they were in their apartments i just had time.

Ther's 11 million people here all of china is very fast-paced so ther's always crowds ther's always traffic so to have the city take a complete pause i's been beautiful.w've learned really what community is supposed to be.

W've had opportunities to serve one another to serve others tha's all.

My life is moving at a snails pace so to speak.

As things start to move in with her in china rebecca says ther's one thing she wants others to know here in the us.

We did't grab toilet paper no one is panicked over toilet paper the coronavirus has nothing to do with a system it will pass.

It has passed here it is passing here this place is far less equipped to handle a crisis like this where you are so furia is the enemy.

So please learn from what w've been through and just be reasonable and be safe.

