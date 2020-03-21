Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Puts New York State On 'PAUSE'

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Puts New York State On 'PAUSE'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Puts New York State On 'PAUSE'

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Puts New York State On 'PAUSE'

The order to close non-essential businesses in New York goes into effect this weekend; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Reiterates, New York State Doesn’t Have Enough ICU Beds

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning the volume of coronavirus patients may soon be too much for New York's...
CBS 2 - Published

New York State Goes 'On Pause,' Orders New Closings For Nonessential Businesses

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a strict executive order to stave off further spread of...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanJohnsonAB

Dan Johnson "When CDC puts out an announcement that you can use a scarf for a mask, it's time to make more masks." New York gov… https://t.co/OY7NDRuDMY 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2 3/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 3/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PM

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 20 at 11 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:33Published
Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Offer To Foster Shelter Pets During Isolating Crisis [Video]

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Offer To Foster Shelter Pets During Isolating Crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has many people feeling isolated in their homes, but some New Yorkers are finding comfort in a new best friend; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.