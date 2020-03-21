Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility

National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility

National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility

A National Guard Medical Unit has been dispatched to Village Pointe Commons in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care facility.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Geoffktm16

Geoff 🌺 RT @EYogi01: Is Tulsi a sellout for suspending her campaign in order to be a Major in the Hawaii National Guard Medical Unit durung a Pande… 14 minutes ago

moarburpees

Lightning Wizard @xLANDONIUSx Half the National Guard mission is to natural disaster assistance. It’s entirely possible this is a me… https://t.co/QXLKecs9C9 1 hour ago

Lachama80

Norka RT @fox6now: #BREAKING #UPDATE A National Guard Medical Unit has been dispatched to the care facility. https://t.co/9YCKvEkMPZ 2 hours ago

Patman402

Patman40 @LukeSampe Only Guard members I heard called up were from a medical unit. No grunts (Like I use to be) were. CORONA… https://t.co/YxqJ3emLYh 3 hours ago

MSudsie

Sudsie M schmidt 🆘🇺🇸 National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton facility https://t.co/69VTOeuS1l 3 hours ago

sheltgarner

Shelt Garner RT @EndGameWW3: Wisconsin... National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility https://t.co/xym2u19GQ0 4 hours ago

EndGameWW3

EndGameWW3 Wisconsin... National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility https://t.co/xym2u19GQ0 4 hours ago

bucksinten

bucksinten RT @BenHandelman: BREAKING: A National Guard Medical Unit has been dispatched to Grafton. 1 man in his 90's died from coronavirus complic… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Older Adults Are More Vulnerable to COVID-19 [Video]

Why Older Adults Are More Vulnerable to COVID-19

Why Older Adults Are More Vulnerable to COVID-19 Even before it began to spread across the world, early data from China suggested that older adults were the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published
Records rate Life Care Center of Kansas City 'below average' [Video]

Records rate Life Care Center of Kansas City 'below average'

Government records show the long-term facility where a deceased man who tested positive for COVID-19 resided was "below average" compared to other care facilities.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.