National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:17s - Published National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility A National Guard Medical Unit has been dispatched to Village Pointe Commons in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care facility.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Geoff 🌺 RT @EYogi01: Is Tulsi a sellout for suspending her campaign in order to be a Major in the Hawaii National Guard Medical Unit durung a Pande… 14 minutes ago Lightning Wizard @xLANDONIUSx Half the National Guard mission is to natural disaster assistance. It’s entirely possible this is a me… https://t.co/QXLKecs9C9 1 hour ago Norka RT @fox6now: #BREAKING #UPDATE A National Guard Medical Unit has been dispatched to the care facility. https://t.co/9YCKvEkMPZ 2 hours ago Patman40 @LukeSampe Only Guard members I heard called up were from a medical unit. No grunts (Like I use to be) were. CORONA… https://t.co/YxqJ3emLYh 3 hours ago Sudsie M schmidt 🆘🇺🇸 National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton facility https://t.co/69VTOeuS1l 3 hours ago Shelt Garner RT @EndGameWW3: Wisconsin... National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility https://t.co/xym2u19GQ0 4 hours ago EndGameWW3 Wisconsin... National Guard Medical Unit dispatched to Grafton long-term care facility https://t.co/xym2u19GQ0 4 hours ago bucksinten RT @BenHandelman: BREAKING: A National Guard Medical Unit has been dispatched to Grafton. 1 man in his 90's died from coronavirus complic… 4 hours ago