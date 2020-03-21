CDC, parks officials: It's still safe to enjoy the outdoors this weekend 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:42s - Published CDC, parks officials: It's still safe to enjoy the outdoors this weekend People have been cooped up in their homes all week - and with dry skies in the forecast for Saturday, there's a good chance they will be heading outdoors for a little exercise and relaxation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this