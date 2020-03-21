Health care providers urge calm amid COVID-19 outbreak

THEIR FIRST POSITIVETEST TONIGHT.THE CORONAVIRUS ISHAVING AN IMPACT ON ALLOF OUR DAY-TO-DAY-LIVES...AS THE NUMBER OFCASES CONTINUE TOGROW BY THE HOUR.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHARES HOW LOCALDOCTORS ARE WORKINGTO KEEP US HEALTHY ANDWHAT YOU NEED TOKNOW.BEFORE ENTERING THESAMUEL RODGERS HEALTHCENTER IN KANSAS CITYYOU WILL HAVE TO GETYOUR TEMPERATURETAKEN-AND THEY WILL ASKYOU A SERIES OFQUESTIONS TO MAKE SUREYOU DO NOT HAVE THESYMPTOMS OF THECORONAVIRUS-AS DOCTORS HEREPREPARE FOR THEAMOUNT OF CORONAVIRUSCASES TO RISE.-Dr. Toni Zink, Adult SeniorHealthand International MedicinePhysicianWe're all taking this day byday.IN AN EVER-CHANGINGWORLD--DOCTOR TONIZINK PREPARES FOR THISUNPRECEDENTEDOUTBREAK TO HIT SMAEULRODGERS HEALTHCENTER.We have not had any positiveresults back yet we have hada positive flu.DOCTOR ZINK SAYS TOKNOW THE SYMPTOMS-LIKE A COUGH-FEVER ANDSHORTNESS OF BREATH-BEFORE THINKING YOUHAVE THE VIRUS.We had a patient yesterday,we had to call the EMT, hehad chest pain, he's a heartpatient, and so everyone hadfear on oh he has COVID, butno he was a person with chespain who needed to betreated.WHILE IT'S UNCLEAR HMANY PEOPLE MAY END UPHAIVNG COVID-19-ZINKSAYS HEALTH CENTERSLIKE HERS NEED MORESUPPLIESWe are in desperate need ofthe N95 masks gloves, moretesting supplies as well sincewe don't know then numberwe will receive in the future.TO HELP KEEP THE FIRSTRESPONDERS SAFE--911 CALL CENTERS AREASKING MORE QUESTIONS.Nancy Chartrand-PIO KCK PoliceDept.They're asking things like areyou not feeling well, do youhave a cough, have you beenrunning a fever all thesescreening questions so thatwe're getting them the righttype of help they need.WHILE THE TIMELINE ONTHIS OUTBREAK ISUNCLEAR...We don't know how long it willlast unfortunately and I wish Ihad the answer to that.ZINK SAYS DON'T PANIC-JUST WASH YOUR HANDS-AND KEEP A DISTANCEFROM PEOPLE-UNTIL THEPANDEMIC IS OVER.Dr. Toni Zink, Adult SeniorHealthand International MedicinePhysicianWe want everyone to staycalm, relaxed.Dr. Toni Zink, Adult SeniorHealthand International MedicinePhysicianI'm a true believer that thingsthat are hard they're going tomake us stronger if we worktogether.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STA