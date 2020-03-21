Global  

Gov. Tony Evers: 'No plans' for shelter-in-place order in Wisconsin

At an afternoon news conference, Gov.

Tony Evers said he did not have plans to issue a shelter-in-place order, a step some areas of the country have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Evers confirms 3rd COVID-19 related death in Wisconsin, no plans for sheltering in place

During a telephone-based media briefing Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers confirmed a third death in...
bizjournals - Published


