Gov. Tony Evers: 'No plans' for shelter-in-place order in Wisconsin 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:30s - Published Gov. Tony Evers: 'No plans' for shelter-in-place order in Wisconsin At an afternoon news conference, Gov. Tony Evers said he did not have plans to issue a shelter-in-place order, a step some areas of the country have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recent related news from verified sources Gov. Evers confirms 3rd COVID-19 related death in Wisconsin, no plans for sheltering in place During a telephone-based media briefing Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers confirmed a third death in...

