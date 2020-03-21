CBS2's Hazel Sanchez Practices 'Social DisDancing' With Daughter now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:15s - Published CBS2's Hazel Sanchez Practices 'Social DisDancing' With Daughter CBS2 reporter Hazel Sanchez shares a fun video of her practicing 'Social DisDancing,' with her 5-year-old daughter on TikTok to DJ Kool's Let Me Clear My Throat.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this