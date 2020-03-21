Global  

President Trump Tries To Ease Fears, As Surge Of Coronavirus Patients Begins To Hit New York Hospitals

President Trump Tries To Ease Fears, As Surge Of Coronavirus Patients Begins To Hit New York Hospitals

President Trump Tries To Ease Fears, As Surge Of Coronavirus Patients Begins To Hit New York Hospitals

President Trump said a drug used to treat malaria was proving effective against COVID-19, though Dr. Anthony Fauci said the data does not yet exist to make that statement.

And on Friday night, New York hospitals started seeing the predicted surge in coronavirus patients.

