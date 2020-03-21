Garcetti Announces New Online Resource For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus, Clarifies Safer At Home Order now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:37s - Published Garcetti Announces New Online Resource For Workers Impacted By Coronavirus, Clarifies Safer At Home Order The "Safer at Home" order that requires non-essential workers to stay home, with some exceptions, went into effect at midnight, and on Friday Garcetti wanted to reassure people that necessary businesses would stay open.

