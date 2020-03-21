Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Brown issues stay at home order

Gov. Brown issues stay at home order

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Gov. Brown issues stay at home order
More details will be released Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gov. Brown issues stay at home order

Brown has a new order for oregonians... stay home and stay healthy... thank you for joining us, i'm chynna greene.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is here live in the studio to give us details about what this order means... connor at a press conferenced friday night... the governor told the state--stay home--- and only leave your home if its neccesary.

The few people i spoke to out and about say this will help slow the spread of the virus.

Brown: "we have put into place, aggressive social distancing orders to protect you, our neighbors, and our most




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.