Colorado creates economic council to address virus fallout 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:35s - Published Colorado creates economic council to address virus fallout In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday an executive order to expedite state unemployment claims, defer state personal and business income tax payments to July 1, allow consumers to defer loan payments without penalty and prevent mortgage foreclosures. 0

