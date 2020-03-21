Pritchard becomes first Duck to be named an AP first team All-American

Year.

Payton pritchard has been snapping records over his 4 year career with the university of oregon.

With basketball suddenly coming to an end.

It seemed like those record breaking times were over.

But now, once again, pritchard entering uncharted territory for ducks.

The senior point guard has become the first ever duck to be named to the a-p all-america first team.

This puts pritchard halfway to being a consensus all american.

Sporting news named him to the first team this week.

The other two, n-a-b-c and u-s-b-w-a are set to make their announcements next week.

So what about all of those oregon records?

He is the first ever oregon first team all-american.

He is one of four to ever lead in pac-12 scoring and assists.

He is one of three to average 20 points, this season in the nation.

And on top of all that he holds oregon records for assists, wins, games played,