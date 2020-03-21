Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: London becomes "ghost town" after Boris closes pubs, clubs and restaurants

Coronavirus: London becomes "ghost town" after Boris closes pubs, clubs and restaurants

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: London becomes 'ghost town' after Boris closes pubs, clubs and restaurants

Coronavirus: London becomes "ghost town" after Boris closes pubs, clubs and restaurants

The streets of London were deserted on Friday night after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pubs, clubs and restaurants must close to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

This footage shows the scene in the South Woodford area of the capital

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

achievechange

Ellie Red Hat ➡️🌺 RT @2tweetaboutit: London deserted: UK capital becomes GHOST TOWN as workers flee over coronavirus - PICS https://t.co/fqWRiHlYv0 1 week ago

2tweetaboutit

Vicky London deserted: UK capital becomes GHOST TOWN as workers flee over coronavirus - PICS https://t.co/fqWRiHlYv0 1 week ago

MargotB125

Margot RT @MargotB125: London deserted: UK capital becomes GHOST TOWN as workers flee over coronavirus - PICS https://t.co/jEn7FLwxUr 1 week ago

MargotB125

Margot London deserted: UK capital becomes GHOST TOWN as workers flee over coronavirus - PICS https://t.co/jEn7FLwxUr 1 week ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe London deserted: UK capital becomes GHOST TOWN as workers flee over coronavirus https://t.co/bHWW7TOs5F 1 week ago

Colsta13

🇬🇧C. S.🇬🇧(ENGLAND) London deserted: UK capital becomes GHOST TOWN as workers flee over coronavirus - PICS https://t.co/rDOXXL4suc 1 week ago

superdupedoodle

Doodle RT @my_amigouk: #London_deserted: UK becomes ghost town as workers flee capital over coronavirus - PICTURES https://t.co/uXrrR04bSP @Daily_… 1 week ago

SeeTeeShock

SeeTeeShock London deserted: UK becomes ghost town as workers flee capital over coronavirus - PICTURES https://t.co/Dr9AVEWWeS 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.