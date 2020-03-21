Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid coronavirus outbreak

Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid coronavirus outbreak

Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid coronavirus outbreak

At a time when sporting activities have come to a halt across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons are making the most of their leisure time to keep themselves engaged at their homes.

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is making the most of his home time and is trying a few magic tricks as well in order to keep himself as well as cricket fans entertained.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.