Los Angeles shopping street deserted amid outbreak 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:44s - Published Los Angeles shopping street deserted amid outbreak Santa Monica's popular Third Street Promenade in Los Angeles was deserted on Friday (March 20th) afternoon amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The area is normally buzzing with shopper and tourists. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this