Food delivery available during stay at home order

GONZALEZ TELLS ME THEY'VE EVENDONATED SOME OF THEIR FOOD TOLOCAL GROCERY STORES ANDPHARMACY'S .."SO WE HAVE A TON OF FOOD HERE...OBVIOOUSLY AS A RESTARANT ..

WEHAVE A LOT OF PROTEIN ..

A LOTOF PRODUCE..

THAT WERE NOT GOINGTO BE ABLE TO SELL SO OUR BESTBET WAS TO DONATE TO OURCOMMUNITY..

HERE IN OURRESTAURANT A REALLY BIG THINGTHAT WE SAY IS ONE TEAM ONEGOAL" FOR A LIST OF PLACE THATARE DEEMED ESSENTIAL AND AREALLOWED TO REMAIN OPEN ..

GO TOOUR WEBSITE TURNTO23.COMFOR NOW REPORTING IN BAKERSFIELDIM KYLIE WALKER 23ABC CONNECTINGYOU..INCLUDED IN THE STAEE ALOREMAIN OPEN ARE ESSENTIALBUSINESSES SUCH AS FOODOPERATIONS- GROCERY STORES ,TAKE OUT AND DELIVERYOPTIONS ONLY.23ABCS LEZLA GOODEN SPORK WITH ATWO LOCAL FOODBUSINESSES WHO ARE WORKINGTOGETHER IN THE MIDST OF THEOUTBREAK AND ARE SEEING ANINCREASE IN SERVICEGOOD EVENING I AM HERE ATFRUGUATITISITALIAN RESTAURANT WHERE AS YOUCAN SEE AROUND ME THIS ENTIREDINING AREA ISCLOSED AND NOW THE RESTAURANT ISRELYING ON A LOCAL FOOD DELIVERYSERVICE CALLED THE RESTAURANTRUNNERS..

TODAY I SPOKE WITHBOTH ORGANIZATIONS WHO SAY THEYARE RELYING ON EACH OTHER ANDTHE COMMUNITY TOGET THROUGH THIS OUTBREAK..RALPH FRUGUGLIETTI HAS OWNEDFRUGATTISITALIAN RESTAURANT FOR NEARLY 30YEARS AND HAS NOTSEEN ANYTHING LIKE THE PANIC ANDCONCERN THAT CORONAVIRUS HAS BROUGHT-- AND WANTSTO REMIND THE COMMUNITYTHE IMPORTANCE OF SUPPORTINGLOCAL BUSINESSES.:MAJOR CHAINS HAVE A LOT MOREDOLLARSTO WORK WITH AND SURVIVESOMETHING LIKE THIS VERSUS ALOCAL OPERATION ANDTHAT'S WHY WE WANNA SEE SUPPORTTHE LOCAL GUYS, LOCAL DELIVERYGUYSLIKE THE RESTAUTRANT RUNNERSBECAUSE THESE PEOPLE HAVEBEEN HERE FOR YOU.......ON THURSDAY GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOMS IMPLEMENTED ASTAY AT HOME ORDER- WHICH ISREQUIRING THE CLOSURE OF ALLNON ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES BESIDESGAS STATIONS,PHARMACIES, BANKS, LAUNDRY ANDFOOD- SUCH AS GROCERYSTORES, FARMERS MARKETS, ANDTAKE OUT AND DELIVERYRESTAURANTS..LIKE THE RESTAURANTRUNNERS.WE ARE MAKING SURE THAT FOOD ISALWAYSBAGGED BEFORE IT IS SENT OUT ANDOTHER TH OUR DRIVERS EACH DAY TOMAKE SURE NO ONE IS SICK THEYAREN'T ALLOWED TO WORK IF THEYARE SICK..THE RESTAURANT RUNNERS IS ALOCAL FOOD DELIVERY SERVICEBASED IN BAKERSFIELD THAT OFFERSITS SERVICES TOOVER 70 PREDOMINATELY SIT DOWNRESTAURANTSAND ARE NOW WAVING DELIVERYFEES.SINCE THE OUTBREAK EVEN THEIRDRIVERS LIKE 16 YEAREMPLOYEE MARK LAZARE HAS BEENFACED WITH CHANGE WHILEWORKING DURING THE OUTBREAK.AS I HAVE GONE TO MAKEDELIVERIES TOMEDICAL OFFICES THEY HAVE TABLESOUTSIDE WITH NURSES THEY ASKYOU THREE QUESTIONS CONCEIVINGCOVID19 - THEY ARE SCREENINGYOU AND THEY TAKE YOURTEMPERATURE TO MAKE SURE YOU AREOK AND THENTHEY PUT A STICKER TO VERIFY YOULIKE THIS STICKER BEFORE YOU GOIN.

THE ORGANIZATIONS SAY THAT THELOCAL FOODDELIVERY SERVICE HELPS ASSIST INTHE STRAIN AND DEMAND OFGROCERY'S STORES..AGAIN EVEN WITH THE DELVERYCOMPANIESLIKE RESTAURANT RUNNERS THEYRELY ON RESTUATNRAS AND IF WEAREN'T DOINGWHAT WE DO THEY DON'T HAVE A JOBAND THEIR EMPLOYEES ARE GONE ANDOURSUPPLIERS ON THE BACK DOORCOMING IN IF WE AREN'T BUYINGFOOD ALL THEIREMPLOYEES ARE GONE.LAZARE SAYS AS A DRIVER FORRESTAURANT RUNNER IT IS HISRESPONSIBLITY TO TAKE ADDITIONALSTEPS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OFTHEIR SERVICES DURING THEOUTBREAK.WE ALSO HAVE CONTACT LESSDELIVERY WHERE A CUSTOMER CANREQUEST WE PUT THE FOOD ON THEIRDOORSTEP AND WE BEING THEIRDOORBELL AND SEND A NOTIFICATIONON THE APP TO GET THEIR FOOD.BOTH ORGANIZATIONS ARE GRATEFULTO CONTINUE THEIRWORK HOPE THE PANDEMIC DOES NOTIN THE FUTURE CALL FORADDITIONAL MEASURES.