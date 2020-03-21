COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens

This is not a time to hold on to ego.

Rather this is the time when we should all come together to fight a bigger threat that looms large in the form of coronavirus, feels veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

The actor took to social media to express his concern for the citizens of Pakistan.

