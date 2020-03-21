Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens

COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens

COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens

This is not a time to hold on to ego.

Rather this is the time when we should all come together to fight a bigger threat that looms large in the form of coronavirus, feels veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

The actor took to social media to express his concern for the citizens of Pakistan.

#RishiKapoor #coronavirus #coroninindia #corona #coronacaseupdate #coronavirussymptoms #coronasymptoms #coronakodhona #safehandchallenge #jantacurfewchallenge #jantacurfew

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.