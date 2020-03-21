Big B, Akshay, Alia among stars in COVID-19 awareness video

Global  

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Arjun Kapoor feature in a new special video that appeals people to be safe during these trying times.

#Akshaykumar #AmitabhBachchan #AliaBhatt #coronavirus #coroninindia #corona #coronacaseupdate #coronavirussymptoms #coronasymptoms #coronakodhona #safehandchallenge #jantacurfewchallenge #jantacurfew

