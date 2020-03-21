Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bangkok residents panic buy food after full-scale coronavirus lock down is announced

Bangkok residents panic buy food after full-scale coronavirus lock down is announced

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Bangkok residents panic buy food after full-scale coronavirus lock down is announced

Bangkok residents panic buy food after full-scale coronavirus lock down is announced

Panic buying in Bangkok, Thailand, today (March 21st) after the city went into lockdown amid increasing coronavirus cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bangkok residents panic buy food after full-scale coronavirus lock down is announced

Panic buying in Bangkok, Thailand, today (March 21st) after the city went into lockdown amid increasing coronavirus cases.

Officials announced in the afternoon that all shopping malls would be closed from Sunday (March 22nd).

The only places remaining open would be supermarkets, pharmacies and take-out restaurants, said Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

Dozens of other types of public places where people gather were also included on the lockdown list, which will be in force until April 21 at the earliest.

Among business venues that will be affected are beauty salons, internet cafés, and markets.

Locals immediately began descending on supermarkets to stock up on food and other essential items. Health officials had earlier declared a new single-day high of 89 coronavirus infections.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.