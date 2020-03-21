New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Plans To Announce Efforts To Curb The Spread Of COVID-19 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published Murphy is expected to make that announcement at noon on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Plans To Announce Efforts To Curb The Spread Of COVID-19 ALL SELF SERVICE FOUNTAINBEVERAGES AND IS NOWINDIVIDUALLY BAGGING ALL BAKEDGOODS.NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY'S PLANNING A MAJORANNOUNCEMENT TO DAY ABOUTEFFORTS TO SPREAD THE SPREADOF THE COVID 19 IN THE GARDENSTATE.LAST NIGHT GOVERNOR TWEETED WEMUST MEET MOMENT AND TAKEAGGRESSIVE ACTION NOW TOFLATTEN THE CURVE.





Tweets about this Anna Panova RT @politiconj: Gov. Phil Murphy announced that he plans to order the closure of all nonessential businesses and instruct residents to rema… 2 hours ago (((Melody))) RT @ryanhutchins: Breaking: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to issue executive order Saturday locking state down. “Non-essential busi… 4 hours ago CapeAtlanticNews Jerseynews_Bill: RT ryanhutchins: Breaking: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to issue executive order Saturday l… https://t.co/I5gZaB4eAT 8 hours ago