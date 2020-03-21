Insane queues outside UK Costco as customers ignore government warning not to "panic buy" now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published Insane queues outside UK Costco as customers ignore government warning not to "panic buy" The queue outside this Costco in Milton Keynes in the UK extended around the car park on Saturday (March 21st) morning as shoppers continued to stockpile despite government pleas not to "panic buy". 0

