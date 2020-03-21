Global  

Distilleries in US & Europe are brewing hand sanitizers to plug shortage | Oneindia News

As hand sanitizers go flying off the shelves amid COVID-19 panic buying, breweries have stepped in to manufacture this essential commodity in Europe an America.

This at a time when many breweries and distilleries have been forced to shut as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, this hasn't stopped them from giving back to the community.

