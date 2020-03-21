Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 04:22s - Published < > Embed
Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embodied "The Gambler" persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop has died at 81.

Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StarFortress

ISMV Star Fortress, on long range recon mission RT @SYV_News: Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lu… 5 seconds ago

ABC7Kellye

Kellye Lynn RT @ABC: Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has di… 6 seconds ago

goldengirl64_

Shirley Gibbs RT @GMA: AHEAD ON @GMA: Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “… 7 seconds ago

BrendanCTV

Brendan Connor RT @CTVNews: Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81 https://t.co/Vg9Rzb9goh 9 seconds ago

jhonnblaze

dave RT @QuancyClayborne: What's your favorite Kenny Rodgers song? Mine: Dont Fall in love With a dreamer https://t.co/G2ECQTNbgP 9 seconds ago

carebear4870

carebear4880 RT @KUTV2News: BREAKING NEWS: Legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at 81. https://t.co/akVyNVERfL 24 seconds ago

NewsCenter1

KNBN-TV Rapid City A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday night. https://t.co/DSjxGIyu57 28 seconds ago

youknowwhatisay

Nick Taylor(前々期高齢者) Kenny Rogers, singer-actor known as 'The Gambler' dies - @ABC News https://t.co/Wyr34W5I3w 31 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.