WHO is now on your mobiles: How to access it anytime, anywhere | Oneindia News

Say no to all those unverified and misleading whatsapp forwards please!

Because the authority on disease and prevention is now on your mobile.

This is your direct hotline wih the World Health Organisation.

Save this number +41 79 893 1892 to your phones and get correct information anytime & anywhere.

#CoronaChainScare #Covid_19 #CoronaStopKaroNa

