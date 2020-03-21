Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Illinois 'Stay At Home' Order Goes Into Effect Today

Illinois 'Stay At Home' Order Goes Into Effect Today

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Illinois 'Stay At Home' Order Goes Into Effect Today

Illinois 'Stay At Home' Order Goes Into Effect Today

After more than two weeks of asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, Gov.

JB Pritzker is issuing a statewide “stay at home” order, starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday through April 7.

CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AcctngFreedom

Accounting Freedom Illinois has clarified what they deem as "Essential Businesses" for the stay at home order that starts at 3PM today… https://t.co/kEmnuVfKRK 7 seconds ago

mecl

maria cortes RT @TheLastWord: .@chicagosmayor joins @AliVelshi to explain why Illinois took the drastic step to issue a "stay-at-home" order despite Pr… 15 seconds ago

hollo

Salem Collo-Julin RT @chicagotribune: Can I leave my home? How long will it last? Here's what to know about Illinois' stay-at-home order: https://t.co/T2m6J… 52 seconds ago

d_overlord

Faceless Old Woman @🏡 RT @DavidTheNonBot: Our governor (Illinois) issued a stay-at-home order effective tonight. 👍 The same has been done in California, NY & oth… 1 minute ago

McHenrySheriff

McHenry Co. Sheriff Do you have questions related to the State of IL Stay At Home order that starts today at 5PM? This link has some gr… https://t.co/f35CtoLR0r 2 minutes ago

_si_se_puede

nat says #StayTheFHome 🗽 RT @GarrettHaake: BREAKING: Illinois Gov @JBPritzker announces an immediate “stay at home” order for the entire state. 3 minutes ago

ejmc62

Ernesto J Martinez RT @MarkRiveraABC7: Coronavirus Illinois: What is and isn't allowed during a stay-at-home order https://t.co/kEf9aJNAbM via @abc7chicago 5 minutes ago

_concernedAF

Concerned Michaels Employee Cdc: #StayAtHome Governor JB Pritzker: issues stay at home order for Illinois Michaels: sure stay home but first… https://t.co/WjYZimec9i 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.