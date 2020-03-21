Global  

Guardian Angels deliver meals to elderly and disabled in New York

Guardian Angels in New York teamed up on Friday (March 20th) with Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus and local Coney Island charities to prepare and deliver food to the elderly and disabled during the ongo

Guardian Angels in New York teamed up on Friday (March 20th) with Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus and local Coney Island charities to prepare and deliver food to the elderly and disabled during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

They went door-to-door and left hot food on the handle to ensure contactless delivery which would not put the elderly at risk.




