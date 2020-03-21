Global  

People Stocking Up On Pot During COVID-19 Pandemic

People are stocking up on marijuana during a time of crisis.

From San Francisco, to Amsterdam, to Toronto, pictures are popping up all over social media of long lines outside of dispensaries.

According to the old saying, Business Insider adds, "Gambling, tobacco, alcohol, and firearms — are recession-proof." And "(That) seems to apply to legal cannabis's first big test." Ross Lipson, CEO an online dispensary software startup called 'Dutchie' says that they're setting new sales records.

So far, they've processed over 50,000 orders and $5 million dollars worth of transactions.

He adds "Sales are just through the roof...We've seen an uptick across the board." It's unknown if dispensaries will be considered pharmacies and remain open for those with medical marijuana prescriptions.

Many dispensaries in the US and Canada have migrated their businesses online.

