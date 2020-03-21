Starbucks Closes Most U.S. Cafes

Reuters reports that most Starbucks cafes will close across north America for two weeks.

On Friday, Starbucks Corp said that they'll reduce their services to drive-throughs, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Rossann Williams, president of U.S. company-operated and Canada businesses admitted, “Let’s be real.

Lattes aren’t ‘essential.’” Starbucks, which owns almost all U.S. stores, agreed to pay all of their store partners for the next 30 days.