Six Nations could lose live free-to-air coverage in 2022 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published Six Nations could lose live free-to-air coverage in 2022 The Government has rejected the chance to ensure the Guinness Six Nations remains only on free-to-air TV by turning down a call to give the Championships Group A status. 0

