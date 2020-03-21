Global  

Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers

“Project Runway” star and fashion designer Christian Siriano has teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for an important project.

They're working together to use Siriano's company’s resources to help produce face masks for healthcare workers and frontline workers in the coronavirus fight.

Cuomo called on all businesses to help supply gloves, gowns and masks, to help combat the nation's critical medical supply shortage.

Christian Siriano, who has dressed stars like Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and Leslie Jones answered the call.

He wrote on Instagram, “If we need masks my team can make them!

He added, "I have sewers and pattern makers ready to help working from home we just need all the information on how to help.” The governor responded to him by saying “Appreciate his help so much....Who’s next?

Let’s do this together, NY!”

