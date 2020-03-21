Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daniel Craig won't leave fortune to kids

Daniel Craig won't leave fortune to kids

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Daniel Craig won't leave fortune to kids

Daniel Craig won't leave fortune to kids

Daniel Craig has insisted he won't leave his £125 million fortune to his children and said: "inheritance is quite distasteful".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dee_kingston

Dee Kingston Daniel Craig won't leave fortune to kids https://t.co/Ebm810e1lV. He has kids? Who would have***with this mean looking man. 5 minutes ago

SaxonIanto

Eshuut I 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇷 RT @EternalEnglish: From the man who's overseen the destruction of Bond's legacy - the destruction of his own. The lefty mindset is sick an… 11 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Daniel Craig won't leave fortune to kids #DanielCraig #JamesBond #KnivesOut #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie https://t.co/hhVLGWqYnL 14 minutes ago

gopi62791321

[email protected] James Bond's Daniel Craig won't leave his fortune to children after he dies - Movies News https://t.co/rcuxnabbRi 32 minutes ago

HollywoodNwz

Hollywood News Daniel Craig reveals why he won't leave his £125 million fortune to his kids. #NoTimeToDie #JamesBond https://t.co/LXNWQbC8qA 38 minutes ago

maxjoviam

Max Jovi A.M. Daniel Craig insists he won't leave his Bond fortune to his children https://t.co/okHKsrFlf2 via @DailyMailCeleb 38 minutes ago

newsnation_24

newsnation24 James Bond's Daniel Craig won't leave his fortune to children after he dies - India Today... 38 minutes ago

craigratcliff61

Craig RT @DailyMailCeleb: 007 star Daniel Craig insists he won't leave his £125 million fortune to his children and plans to 'get rid of it or gi… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.