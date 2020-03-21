Dee Kingston Daniel Craig won't leave fortune to kids https://t.co/Ebm810e1lV. He has kids? Who would have***with this mean looking man. 5 minutes ago

Eshuut I 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇷 RT @EternalEnglish: From the man who's overseen the destruction of Bond's legacy - the destruction of his own. The lefty mindset is sick an… 11 minutes ago

[email protected] James Bond's Daniel Craig won't leave his fortune to children after he dies - Movies News https://t.co/rcuxnabbRi 32 minutes ago

Hollywood News Daniel Craig reveals why he won't leave his £125 million fortune to his kids. #NoTimeToDie #JamesBond https://t.co/LXNWQbC8qA 38 minutes ago

Max Jovi A.M. Daniel Craig insists he won't leave his Bond fortune to his children https://t.co/okHKsrFlf2 via @DailyMailCeleb 38 minutes ago

newsnation24 James Bond's Daniel Craig won't leave his fortune to children after he dies - India Today... 38 minutes ago