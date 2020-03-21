TV Host, Andy Cohen Has Coronavirus

Global  

CNN reports that TV host Andy Cohen tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bravo TV personality shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

He explained, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus." Before testing positive, 51-year-old father work from home, among warnings to isolate and social distance.

He added, "We're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.

