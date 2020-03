Councilmember shares story of his brother's death

HEARTBREAKING EXPERIENCE WITHTHE HOPE THAT IT WILL HELPCONVINCE DOUBTERS TO TAKECOVID-19 MORE SERIOUSLCOUNCILMEMBER MARK KERSEY/SANDIEGO DISTRICT 5 "THERE'S NOTREAL JUSTICE WHEN IT COMES TOTHESEKINDS OF THINGS, IT DOESN'T CAREIF YOUR A GOOD FAMILY MAN OR IFYOURE A MASS MURDERER.

THE VIRUSIS GOING TO GET WHO IT GETS"MARK KERSEY SAYS HE WAS VERYCLOSE WITH HIS BROTHER BRAD.BRAD HAD NO UNDERLYINGCONDITIONS 6 YEARS AGO WHENHE CAUGHT THE H-1-N-1 FLU.DESPITE BEING IN GOOD HEALTH,BRAD DIED AT AGE 37.COUNCILMEMBER MARK KERSEY/SANDIEGO DISTRICT 5 "IT'S TEMPTINGAGAIN TO LOOK AT THIS AND SAYTO BE A STATISTIC AND YOU DON'TWANT A FAMILY MEMBER TO BE ASTATISTIC"KERSEY SAYS HE WANTS TO CONVINCEYOUNGER PEOPTHAT CORONAVIRUS CAN BE DEADLYTO PEOPLE OTHERTHAN THE ELDER