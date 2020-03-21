Global  

Money Talks on Mar. 21

Credit card debt can have a crushing effect on our lives.

Today is National Credit Card Reduction Day, and local financial professional Brad Zucker from Safe Money Advisors joins us to share four mistakes we should avoid making with our credit cards.

