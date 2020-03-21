Global  

Coronavirus crisis: How Kanika Kapoor ignored warnings & why you should not

Coronavirus crisis: How Kanika Kapoor ignored warnings & why you should not

Coronavirus crisis: How Kanika Kapoor ignored warnings & why you should not

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus, seems to have ignored a lot of warnings that have been put in place to battle the pandemic.

The Uttar Pradesh police claim that the singer ignored the advice to undergo home quarantine after her return from London.

She then went on to attend several events where many other people were present, putting them at risk as well.

So what are the warning signs that the singer overlooked but you should not?

Watch this video to find out.

