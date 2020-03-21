Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide deaths exceed 11,000

Liberty-Fox RT @VioletIrwin76: The coronavirus has been spreading for over two months worldwide. There have been a little over 9,000 deaths. The wo… 22 minutes ago

Cap 1864 @NYGovCuomo For numbers comparison in the United States, 2017, 36,500 car deaths. 38,000 flu deaths.??? Coronavirus… https://t.co/ctkCVoedwq 52 minutes ago

Kaitlin PB🧢 Not only are your WORLDWIDE numbers of Coronavirus deaths wildly inaccurate but you are failing to understand that… https://t.co/s2DUS49zBK 3 hours ago

Romney Smith #Coronavirus numbers via @JohnsHopkins 275,469 confirmed cases worldwide 11,402 deaths https://t.co/N2tEXssbNn 6 hours ago

Saikiran Kannan Today's #Coronavirus numbers: # of confirmed : 276,996 (7,914 are in a serious state) # of Active cases: 173,596 #… https://t.co/cslUhLbU43 8 hours ago

24/7 Money Maker. RT @ProfitTradeRoom: @NewsoftheMarket @TheDanMan02 It's been about 5 months already from first case and we only got to 275k worldwide cases… 13 hours ago