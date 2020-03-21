Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Deborah Birx Warns About Coronavirus On Surfaces

Dr. Deborah Birx Warns About Coronavirus On Surfaces

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Dr. Deborah Birx Warns About Coronavirus On Surfaces
Dr. Deborah Birx warns about the coronavirus on surfaces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eswtweet

Eleanor S Watson Dr. Deborah Birx Warns About Coronavirus On Surfaces https://t.co/JXoAwm13Kd Stop selling wolf tickets. You know pe… https://t.co/EDB59tgaq3 47 minutes ago

number_one_twit

Peter Garnett did anyone catch this moment a day or two ago where Ambassador Deborah Birx talked about how millennials needed to… https://t.co/AX5vLuXZpj 4 days ago

ShinyElishaR

🇺🇸ELISHA🇰🇷 RT @BTLRadioNews: White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx: “There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy a… 4 days ago

BTLRadioNews

Between The Lines White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx: “There are concerning reports coming out of France and I… https://t.co/f3t1OMsFrE 4 days ago

WVFDW

WV Federation of Democratic Women “There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill and very… https://t.co/wUT4upRpqK 5 days ago

1Swinging_Voter

Jill❌ Dr Deborah Birx warns that there a lot of numbers coming and the media will be alarmist about them. It is because… https://t.co/9xSIcMcKkm 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.