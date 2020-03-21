Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kenny Rogers Has Died

Kenny Rogers Has Died

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Kenny Rogers Has Died
R.I.P.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jordan_kianaa

J RT @goldenglobes: Kenny Rogers, an icon of country music and a Golden Globe nominee, died Friday night, according to a statement posted by… 4 seconds ago

anpaus4

Gabe | Streamer | Youtuber RT @BettyeLaVette: Just heard that Kenny Rogers died. In 1968 he heard my version of his group's song and he got me my record deal with his… 5 seconds ago

normandiewilson

Normandie Wilson And Kenny Rogers died? That’s some bullshit 7 seconds ago

boogaloowho

🍻Fʳᵉᵈᵉʳⁱᶜᵏ RT @fritolaysia: fucked up that kenny rogers and joe biden died on the same day 16 seconds ago

SweetCharity313

•••🌬PLAYER #1🎬 RT @SteeIerNation: #SteelerNation lost a great fan last night. Kenny Rogers, the gambler, died at age 81. RIP Kenny https://t.co/EJYSRdswq6 16 seconds ago

trendsNewsday

USA UK News Kenny Rogers’ Children family: You Need to know https://t.co/8liXqfV3Ws Music legend Kenny Rogers died of natural c… https://t.co/31OJGUV01q 18 seconds ago

TexasMagnolia2

TexasMagnolia @BillyYouSoCrazy Sad day in music. Kenny Rogers has died. Another great legend lost. 20 seconds ago

pegster218

Peg Lyons @BarryWaldo Never thought of Kenny as a country singer because his choice of songs appealed to everyone. “The Gambl… https://t.co/ojaN6nRKFO 21 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.