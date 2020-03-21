Social Distance-XXV

... by thursday ... thank you ryan and usually we would have ryan over here on th desk sitting next to me like you replied are dr. singer, social distance right now, as are many of you so i talked to ryan.

I have them write off screen here.

Ryan really clean break from all the coronavirus news washington dc's cherry blossoms are blooming.

The national park service announced today that the blossoms ofeen - experiencing warmer weather - lately.

- the cherry blossoms typically - attract more than a - million visitors each year.

- now, because of the coronavirus- local officials are encouraging- people to practice social - distancing, or