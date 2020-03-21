COVID-19: Separating facts from fear and weeding out rumors

Gian Luigi Russo Separating the Facts From the Misinformation About COVID-19 by @davetroy in @elemental https://t.co/k6WNIr0YV7 1 day ago

Michelle Richmond “Separating the Facts From the Misinformation About COVID-19” by @davetroy https://t.co/rCqpMeplGL 2 days ago

Sue Fewster #POWA 🖐 “Separating the Facts From the Misinformation About COVID-19” by @davetroy https://t.co/EeQBALi63v 2 days ago

Stephen Bishop Separating the Facts From the Misinformation About COVID-19 by @davetroy in @elemental https://t.co/XmeCc1Zdlf 2 days ago

𝓟𝓾𝓷𝓳𝓪𝓫𝓲 𝓜𝓸𝓷𝓴 Separating the Facts From the Misinformation About COVID-19 by @davetroy in @elemental https://t.co/JSzwq5N60V 3 days ago

Chris Wheeler Separating the Facts From the Misinformation About COVID-19 by @davetroy in @elemental https://t.co/NWRV1KH5vK 3 days ago